10 UML lawmakers of Province 1 join CPN (Unified Socialist), CM Acharya in minority

Ten CPN-UML lawmakers of Province 1 have joined CPN (Unified Socialist).

They went to the Election Commission provincial office in Biratnagar Wednesday afternoon and verified to join the new party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Those who have verified to join the new party include Rajendra Rai, Rajan Rai, Ganesh Kangmang, Sabitri Regmi, Sarita Thapa, Khinolangwa Limbu, Krishna Kumari Rai, Padam Kumari Gurung, Upendra Prasad Ghimire and Sunita Kumari Chaudhary.

Chief Minister (CM) Bhim Acharya, who was appointed to the post on August 26 after shifting camp to join UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, is now in minority after the 10 joined the new party.

There are currently 92 lawmakers in the 93-strong assembly. UML now has only 41 lawmakers including speaker and a lawmaker who is currently absconding after being accused of crime. Acharya, who became CM les than a week ago, will have support of just 39 lawmakers. He will now have to pass the floor test to continue as CM.

The opposition coalition now has comfortable majority with Nepali Congress having 21 lawmakers, CPN (Maoist Center) 15, Janata Samajwadi Party three and Federal Democratic Forum one to go with the 10 in the Nepal-led party.