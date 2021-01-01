Darchula incident seems to have occurred in presence of SSB: Probe committee

The government probe committee has submitted the report about Darchula incident to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand stating that the incident seems to have occurred in presence of the Seema Surakhsya Bal (SSB) of India.

Joint Secretary Janardan Gautam, coordinator of the five-strong probe committee formed by the Home Ministry, has submitted the report to Minister Khand Tuesday evening.

Spokesperson at the ministry Phanindra Mani Pokharel said the report states that the incident seems to have occurred in presence of SSB and recommends investigation on SSB's involvement and action against the guilty.

He added that the report has also recommended diplomatic initiative to provide appropriate reparation and relief to the family of Jaya Singh Dhami who has been missing after the incident.

Receiving the report, Minister Khand said the government is committed to implementing the report and instructed Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey to initiate the implementation process.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Darchula has been missing after falling in Mahakali while crossing it on a tuin (ropeway) on July 30. A police complaint has been lodged alleging the Seema Surakhsya Bal (SSB) of India of cutting the rope of the tuin he used to cross Mahakali to travel to the district headquarters via India to come to Kathmandu to fly abroad for employment.

The Home Ministry had formed the probe committee on August 1 but the committee delayed submission of the report leading to widespread condemnation of the government.