Gagan Thapa announces candidacy for NC general secretary

Gagan Thapa has announced candidacy for general secretary of Nepali Congress (NC) in the 14th general convention.

Thapa, who had also contested for the post in the last election and lost to Shashank Koirala, has formally announced his candidacy for the upcoming one in a program organized at ward 30 of Kathmandu on Monday.

"I announce my candidacy for the 14th general convention," Thapa stated. "I have announced through a program held at my ward. Not to party leaders or through an interview in the media, but from my own place."

The 14th general convention of NC is scheduled to be held from November 25-29 in Kathmandu. The ward level election will be held across the country on September 3.