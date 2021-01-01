Ruling coalition meeting at Baluwatar to discuss Cabinet expansion

Leaders of the ruling coalition are meeting at Baluwatar Monday morning to discuss Cabinet expansion.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and Janata Samajwadi party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav are attending the meeting.

Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel, General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka and former general secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Sitaula; Narayan Kaji Shrestha of Maoist Center; parliamentary party leader in the National Assembly of CPN (Unified Socialist) Beduram Bhusal; and Federal Council Chairman of JSP Baburam Bhattarai are also attending the meeting that started at 9:30 in the morning, according to Bhanu Deuba, personal secretary of PM Deuba.

Deuba has not been able to complete the Cabinet in more than six weeks after being appointed PM and he has inducted just two ministers each from Nepali Congress (NC) and Maoist Center and a state minister from NC.

The ruling coalition of five parties, out of which Rastriya Janamorcha has decided to not join the government, has yet to decide sharing of ministries as Nepal has only recently registered the new party.