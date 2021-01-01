Nepal elected CPN (Unified Socialist) parliamentary party leader

Madhav Kumar Nepal has been elected leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) parliamentary party.

The meeting of the parliamentary party on Sunday has elected party chairman Nepal its parliamentary party leader.

The new party that was recognized by the Election Commission on Wednesday has 23 House of Representatives (HoR) members who quit CPN-UML to join the Nepal-led party. The Election Commission sent names of the 23 lawmakers to the Federal Parliament Secretariat on Friday.

The party, meanwhile, has elected Beduram Bhusal the parliamentary party leader in the National Assembly. The party has seven lawmakers in the National Assembly.