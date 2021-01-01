Khanal to return from Delhi on Monday

Former prime minister (PM) and Senior Leader of newly-registered CPN (Unified Socialist) Jhala Nath Khanal will return home from New Delhi on Monday.

Khanal, who had gone to Delhi on June 16 for treatment, will return Monday afternoon, according to his personal secretary Krishna Bhattarai. "He is returning home after his health is returning to normalcy," Bhattarai said.

Khanal was taken to Delhi after initially undergoing treatment at Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. He underwent kidney transplant there.

The internal dispute in CPN-UML had reached boiling point when he left for Delhi and he had issued a statement urging everyone for unity on the day he left.

The party has split while he was recovering in India and Khanal has joined the new party sending a letter to the Election Commission from Delhi through the Nepali Embassy there.