Those who get pushed forward should also be turned back: Rawal hits back at Nepal

CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal has hit back at CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal for suggesting that he was betrayed by second generation leaders of his erstwhile faction.

Ten standing committee members including Rawal, who has been the most vocal critic of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli in the past few years, ditched the then Khanal-Nepal faction in the eleventh hour and chose to remain in UML even as the faction went ahead to register a new party.

Addressing a program on Saturday, Nepal rued that the 10 standing members pushed him to move forward and then ran away at the time of registering the new party.

Rawal has taken to Twitter to respond to that on Sunday and stressed that any leader who is pushed by others should also be turned back. "Any leader that can be pushed forward should also return back when urged to do so. It does not take much learning to understand that there is mentality of separation at the time of conflict while coming together is important after agreement. Sense of responsibility is an important thing," Rawal has tweeted on Sunday without taking Nepal's name.

The 10 standing committee members, most of whom acted as provocateurs during the internal dispute in UML, have opted to remain in UML pointing that Oli has agreed to implement the 10-point agreement reached between the two warring factions when the party was on verge of split.

Rawal, who was the most vehement critic of Oli, has now started to respond to every accusatory claims by Nepal after UML split.