Paudel to meet Deuba to talk about active membership

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel will meet President Sher Bahadur Deuba to resolve the practical problems about active membership.

A meeting of the Paudel faction held at the residence of former general secretary Prakash Man Singh in Chaksibari on Friday has decided to seek time with Deuba to discuss the issue, according to central member Minendra Rijal.

"There are a few practical difficulties in active membership. They must be resolved. District presidents are on a hunger strike. Their demands also have yet to be met. Senior leader has taken time with president to talk about that. They will meet and talk today itself," Rijal stated.

The party has kept name of active members from 38 districts in the party's website while details of 39 more districts have yet to be kept.

Former general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula and central members Minendra Rijal and Ramesh Lekhak were handed over the responsibility to resolve the disputes about active membership but the resolution recommended by them have yet to be implemented.

"The issues we concluded have yet to be implemented. List of active members in the remaining districts, therefore, has not been published. The conclusion of today's meeting is to look for the way to participate in the local election process resolving all the problems," Rijal added.

General Secretary Shashank Koirala, treasurer Sita Devi Yadav, former joint general secretaries Ram Sharan Mahat and Arjun Narsingh KC, and central members including Shekhar Koirala, Rijal, Bal Bahadur KC and Dilendra Prasad Badu were also present in the meeting at Singh residence on Friday.