UML decides to remove records of outgoing leaders including Nepal

CPN-UML has decided to remove records of Madhav Kumar Nepal and other leaders who have left the party to form CPN (Unified Socialist).

The party's central committee meeting on Thursday has decided to submit the details to the Election Commission removing records of those who have left the party, UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali said after the meeting. "Decision, however, has been taken to keep the door open if someone realizes the mistake and comes to correct it."

The party has also decided to wage a legal battle claiming that the Election Commission took a controversial decision while verifying for CPN (Unified Socialist) allowing verification by those who have been punished by UML and not physically present at the Election Commission.

Gyawali opined that Speaker Agni Sapkota committed grave mistake by not issuing notice about expulsion of 14 lawmakers by UML despite the party writing for their expulsion. He also called the ordinance making splitting of parties easier unconstitutional and opposed the provision that allowed even chiefs of the local bodies to quit party.

UML has also also decided to immediately take the 10-point agreement into implementation and handed over responsibility for facilitating that to General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel, and leaders Bishnu Paudel, Gokarna Bista and Top Bahadur Rayamajhi.

Chairman KP Sharma Oli had reached an agreement with the second generation leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML to implement the 10-point deal to ensure that they didn't join the new party.