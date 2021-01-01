We'll join government: Nepal

Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has confirmed that the party will join the Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

Organizing a press conference in Kathmandu a day after the Election Commission registered the party, Nepal said the five-party alliance will now move forward. "We will definitely participate in the government. We were in the coalition right from the beginning but one could not officially call it a five-party alliance. The five-party alliance will now move forward," he elaborated.

Deuba has not been able to expand the Cabinet in more than six weeks after becoming prime minister (PM) due to the internal dispute in CPN-UML and Janata Samajwadi party (JSP).

Nepal also stated that the party will move forward in accordance to the law when asked if it will stake claim for the properties and wealth worth billions of rupees in the name of CPN-UML. "We will see what is there in the law. Will stake claim. I can build if not. I am the one who creates and others are destroyer," he added.

He revealed that party office-bearers will be chosen after national convention.