Nepal-led CPN (Unified Socialist) fourth largest party in federal parliament, Thakur-led LSP sixth

CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Madhav Kumar Nepal has become the fourth largest party in the federal parliament after receiving registration certificate from the Election Commission.

The party will have 29 federal lawmakers including 22 House of Representatives (HoR) members and seven National Assembly members. Four federal lawmakers, however, did not get to verify for the party despite reaching the Election Commission on Wednesday. The Election Commission will take a decision on the issue later, according to Shrestha.

CPN-UML remains the largest party with 99 HoR members despite the split followed by Nepali Congress (NC) at 61 (excluding two suspended ones) and CPN (Maoist Center) at 48.

Janata Samajwadi party (JSP) is fifth behind the Nepal-led party with 19 HoR members and the Mahantha Thakur-led Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal (LSP) sixth with 13.

CPN (Unified Socialist) and LSP were registered on Wednesday in accordance to the ordinance that allows split of parties with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.