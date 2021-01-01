Election Commission issues registration certificate to CPN (Unified Socialist), LSP

The Election Commission has issued registration certificate to the two new parties formed after splitting of CPN-UML and Janata Samajwadi party (JSP).

The Election Commission has issued certificate Wednesday night confirming registration of CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Madhav Kumar Nepal and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal (LSP) led by Mahantha Thakur.

Twenty-nine federal lawmakers and 54 central members from CPN-UML verified for CPN (Unified Socialist) at the Election Commission earlier on Wednesday. The 29 federal lawmakers included 22 House of Representatives (HoR) members and seven National Assembly members.

Former prime minister (PM) Jhala Nath Khanal verified by sending a letter through the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Four federal lawmakers, however, did not get to verify despite reaching the Election Commission. The Election Commission will take a decision on the issue later.

Likewise, 14 federal lawmakers from JSP verified for LSP at the Election Commission.

LSP leader Keshav Jha told Setopati that 13 HoR members and one National Assembly member verified for the Mahantha Thakur-led new party on Wednesday.

JSP has 34 HoR and three National Assembly members. Two of those HoR members are suspended. Resham Chaudhary, who is one of the two suspended lawmakers, also verified for the new party from the Dilli Bazar Prison, according to Jha. But Chaudhary is not counted as lawmaker in the verification process

The parties had applied for registration after the government brought an ordinance allowing split of parties with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.