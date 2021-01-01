Nothing is indispensable. I'll hand over responsibility in appropriate time: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has pledged to hand over party leadership to another person in appropriate time.

Organizing a press conference at Chyasal at a time when the leaders including Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal were at the Election Commission for verification for registration of a new party on Wednesday Oli said he will hand over the responsibility to another person in appropriate time pointing that he is not indispensable.

"Some have a narrow mindset feeling Oli is indispensable now that one group has left. Nothing is indispensable. I am indispensable until the upcoming election. It is not that others don't come as an alternative," he elaborated. "Nothing is indispensable. CPN-UML is indispensable as an opposition for now. It is also indispensable to become ruling party from the next election. There is no alternative to it going to power."

He explained that he is indispensable chairman only until the next general convention as nobody has challenged him until them.

He also urged leaders including Nepal to return to the party. UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali read out Oli's statement during the press conference.

The statement points that the road of division is harmful and urges the leaders to not adopt that. "Do return to the main home. I will not harbor any prejudice on the basis of prior actions."