Khanal verifies for new party from Delhi

Former prime minister (PM) Jhala Nath Khanal has verified for registration of CPN (Unified Socialist) from Delhi where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The Election Commission summoned leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML for verification for registration of the new party on Wednesday. While leaders including Madhav Kumar Nepal and others reached the Election Commission in person on Wednesday, Khanal verified from Delhi.

Leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) Jagannath Khatiwada told Setopati that Khanal, who has been proposed the senior leader in the new party, verified from Delhi.

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, meanwhile, has commented that verification done without the person attending in person should not be recognized.