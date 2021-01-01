Oli urges leaders including Nepal to 'return home'

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has urged leaders including Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, who have reached the Election Commission for registration of a new party, to return to the party.

Organizing a press conference at Chyasal at a time when the leaders including Nepal were at the Election Commission for verification on Wednesday Oli has urged them to return home. UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali read out Oli's statement during the press conference.

The statement points that the road of division is harmful and urges the leaders to not adopt that. "Do return to the main home. I will not harbor any prejudice on the basis of prior actions."