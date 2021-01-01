Leaders including Nepal reach Election Commission for verification

Leaders of CPN (Unified Socialist) have reached the Election Commission for verification for registration of the new party on Wednesday.

Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and other leaders and lawmakers, who had gathered at a resort in Chandragiri since Monday, have reached the Election Commission directly from there.

The Election Commission had summoned leaders of the proposed CPN (Unified Socialist) and Democratic Socialist Party in person from 11:30 Wednesday morning till two in the afternoon for verification.

The parties have applied for registration after the government brought an ordinance allowing split of parties with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.