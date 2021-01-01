Maoist Center hands responsibilities to leaders, Mahara new spokesperson

CPN (Maoist Center) has made former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara the party spokesperson.

Pampha Bhusal was previously spokesperson of the party and Narayan Kaji Shrestha was given the responsibility after the party unified with CPN-UML to form CPN.

Shrestha continued as spokesperson for Maoist Center after the SC invalidated its unification with UML on March 7 reinstating the two parties to the state before unification. But he wanted to relinquish the responsibility in recent times.

Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal issuing a circular to party leaders on August 22 has handed over new responsibilities to them. The party has also selected chiefs of provincial committees, party departments and district chiefs as per the decision of central committee and standing committee meetings.

Surendra Karki has been named Province 1 incharge and Surendra Kumar Rai the chairman; Ganesh Sah Province 2 incharge while the chairman has yet to be selected; Hit Man Shakya Bagmati incharge and Narayan Dahal the chairman; Hit Raj Pandey Gandaki incharge and Hari Adhikari the chairman; Chakra Pani Khanal Lumbini incharge and Onsari Gharti the chairman; Shakti Basnet Karnali incharge and Raj Kumar Sharma the chairman; and Khaga Raj Bhatta the chairman in Far West where the party has yet to select chairman.

Deputy incharge has also been selected in the majority of provinces but the post of secretary has yet to be filled.

The party has selected Lila Mani Pokharel incharge of the special committee and Lekh Nath Neupane the chairman, and Narayan Kaji Shrestha incharge of the expats committee and Om Sharma the chairman.

The party has selected incharge of district coordination committees and also formed valley special committee.

Likewise, Barsha Man Pun has been named chief of the finance and planning department, Haribol Gajurel that of the agriculture and land reform department, Khim Lal Devkota election department, Surendra Karki foreign affairs department, Janardan Sharma organization department, Mahara national security department, Kalpana Dhamala health department, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal incharge of the school department and Giriraj Mani Pokharel its chief.

Devendra Paudel has been selected chief of the urban development department, Urmila Aryal in the local level department, and Hari Adhikari in the physical infrastructure department.

Ram Chandra Jha, similarly, has been named chief of the policy research academy, and Shakti Basnet that of forest and environment department.