Election Commission allots time for Nepal- and Thakur-led parties for verification

The Election Commission has summoned leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML and Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) for verification for registration of the new parties on Wednesday.

Election Commission Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha said leaders of the proposed CPN (Unified Socialist) and Democratic Socialist Party will have to be present in person from 11:30 Wednesday morning till two in the afternoon.

The parties have applied for registration after the government brought an ordinance allowing split of parties with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

Shrestha told Setopati that the Election Commission will take a decision on what to do if someone cannot attend in person for verification and sends a letter requesting verification.

Former prime minister (PM) Jhala Nath Khanal, who has been proposed to be senior leader in CPN (Unified Socialist), is currently in India for treatment.