Shakya became Bagmati CM with my consent: Nepal

Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has revealed that Ashta Laxmi Shakya became Bagmati chief minister (CM) with his consent.

"She went for CM with my consent. But she is also in a difficult situation," Nepal said holding a press conference after the party's central committee meeting in Chandragiri on Tuesday. "They will have 21 days from the day the party is registered to choose a party. What they will choose within that deadline is up to them. But she has gone with my permission for now."

Shakya, who has long been close to Nepal, became CM with blessings of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli hours after the Khanal-Nepal faction applied with the Election Commission for registration of a new party on August 18.

Nepal blamed Oli for the split and claimed that the Khanal-Nepal faction has been forced to form the new party after being expelled. "The party had to split due to Oli. We have been forced to form CPN (Unified Socialist) after Oli politically and ideologically monopolized the party," he added. "He considers everyone who does not call him 'baa' (dad) enemy and opponent. He converted the party into a private company."

He claimed that he has support of more than 20 percent in both the UML parliamentary party and UML central committee.

Leaders of the group have gathered at a resort in Chandragiri since Monday. The Election Commission has summoned the leaders of Khanal-Nepal faction on Wednesday for verification for registration of the new party. Nepal and other leaders plan to go to the Election Commission from Chandragiri.