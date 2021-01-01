Central committee meeting of CPN (Unified Socialist) at Chandragiri

CPN (Unified Socialist) that is in process of registration has held central committee meeting at Chandragiri.

The meeting that started at a resort on Monday will continue till Wednesday. It is discussing on the party's statute, political report, manifesto and other issues.

The Election Commission has summoned the leaders of Khanal-Nepal faction on Wednesday for verification for registration of the new party. Nepal and other leaders plan to go to the Election Commission from Chandragiri.

The 10 standing committee members from the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML who have not joined the new party, meanwhile, will attend the UML standing committee meeting later on Tuesday to prepare modality for implementation of the 10-point deal.