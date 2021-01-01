Don't be misled by treacherous reports about dialogue and agreement: Nepal

Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that misleading news reports about dialogue and agreement have been disseminated as continuity of repeated instances of dishonesty and betrayal.

Issuing a statement from Chandragiri, where he reached with his group on Monday, Nepal appealed to everyone to stand for reorganization of the communist movement with determination.

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction who have not joined the new party on Monday agreed to implement the 10-point deal and called standing committee meeting for Tuesday to prepare modality for implementation of the 10-point deal following a meeting at Oli residence in Balkot.

But Nepal has called the agreement treacherous. "I cordially appeal to the whole party and the justice-loving and revolutionary people to stand for reorganization of the communist movement with determination without being misled by such treacherous news reports," Nepal has said issuing the statement through the social media.

The Election Commission has summoned the leaders of Khanal-Nepal faction on Wednesday for verification for registration of the new party. Nepal and other leaders plan to go to the Election Commission from Chandragiri.