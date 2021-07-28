We rejected 10-point deal back then, some are in haste to join Oli: Nepal camp

Leaders close to Madhav Kumar Nepal have said there is no meaning of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli implementing the 10-point deal as they have not accepted the deal in the first place.

Oli and leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction who have not joined the new party on Monday agreed to implement the 10-point deal but Rajendra Rai from the faction told Setopati that they have not accepted the 10-point deal which, he claimed, cannot return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

"We had rejected the deal back then. They may have done something like that to ensure it is easier for them to join Oli," Rai stated. He pointed that other issues like similar positions on the Supreme Court (SC) verdict and House dissolution have been added to the subject of returning the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

He revealed that the faction hopes that some of the leaders, who seem to choose the middle way, may join the new party but clarified that the campaign for new party will not be stopped even if some second generation leaders do not join as the faction has already made up mind.

"Mere agreement on technical and organizational issues does not suffice. There should also be cordiality. Both the sides should want to come together. Oli wants to bring us to the party and finish us."

He alleged that some of the undecided leaders want to remain with Oli even if the 10-point deal were not implemented. "They would have meekly joined even if the 10-point deal were not implemented. Some needed face-saver. They were in a haste to join the Oli camp. KP Oli will not even implement the 10-point deal."