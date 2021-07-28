Ruling coalition protests use of threatening language against Speaker by UML

The ruling coalition has protested the threatening tone of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and the party lawmakers toward Speaker Agni Sapkota.

Issuing a joint statement on Monday the ruling coalition has taken exception to use of threatening language by UML lawmakers at the Federal Parliament Secretariat on Thursday and Friday, and Oli in his remarks to the media.

NC Whip Pushpa Bhusal, Chief Whip of CPN (Maoist Center) Dev Gurung, Pradeep Yadav of Janata Samajwadi Party, Durga Paudel of Rastriya Janamaorcha Nepal and Jeevan Ram Shrestha of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML have jointly issued the statement opposing the threatening language and urged the main opposition party to observe constitutional decorum.

CPN-UML has expelled 14 House of Representatives (HoR) members from the Khanal-Nepal faction including Madhav Kumar Nepal from the House accusing them of trying to split the party.

Speaker Sapkota should issue a notice to inform about the decision to enforce the expulsion but he has yet to issue one. UML has been putting pressure on him to immediately issue notice to implement the decision.