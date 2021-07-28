Paudel faction starts discussion on consensus candidate for president

Leaders of Ram Chandra Paudel faction of Nepali Congress (NC) who are preparing to contest for party president have started discussion to agree on a single candidate from the faction.

Senior Leader Paudel, General Secretary Shashank Koirala, former general secretary Prakash Man Singh and others held a meeting at Battis Putali Monday morning. "Aspiring presidential candidates held a discussion. Discussions are going onto ensure only one candidate from the faction contests in general convention and to put pressure for resolving the disputes about active membership," a source confided.

Paudel, Shashank Koirala, Singh, former joint general secretary Arjun Narsingh KC and central members Ram Sharan Mahat and Shekhar Koirala are all aspirants for the top post from the Paudel faction.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba is preparing to seek another term while Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi and chief of the organization department Gopal Man Shrestha from the Deuba faction are also preparing to contest for the post.

The party's general convention could not be held from September 1 as scheduled due to the unresolved disputes and has been postponed to November.

The 14th general convention scheduled to be held from September 1-4 will now be held from November 25-29. The ward level election, that was scheduled to be held on July 27, will now be held on September 3.