We are talking with leaders who have not joined Nepal-led party: Nembang

Deputy parliamentary party leader of CPN-UML Subash Chandra Nembang said discussions are on with leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction who have not joined the new party.

Speaking with Setopati on Sunday Nembang said the leaders are continuing formal and informal talks. "I cannot reveal exactly how the talks are going. But our talks are positive. There is hope that we can reach some conclusion as there is continuous discussion," Nembang stated.

Leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction who are still trying for party unity have given Chairman KP Sharma Oli until Tuesday to implement the 10-point agreement.

The majority of leaders during the meeting on Friday warned that they will have to join the new party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal if Oli doesn't implement the agreement.

The Election Commission has summoned the leaders of Khanal-Nepal faction on Wednesday for verification for registration of the new party.

The leaders of the faction who have not joined the new party are demanding implementation of the agreement to the letter, all the decisions taken after March 7 should be revoked, and the action against 14 lawmakers including Mahdav Kumar Nepal be immediately taken back.

They have also urged Nepal to step back from the process of registering the new party.