Khanal-Nepal faction removes UML from name of new party

The Khanal-Nepal faction has removed UML from the name of the new party.

The faction that had applied for registration of CPN-UML (Socialist) with the Election Commission on Wednesday has changed the name to CPN-Unified (Socialist) after the Election Commission prohibited name similar to the one already registered with it.

"We have come after submitting application of CPN-Unified (Socialist) at the Election Commission," leader Jagannath Khatiwada told Setopati.

The faction has applied for registration as per the ordinance about political parties issued a few days back and the regulation amended accordingly.

The Election Commission will now invite members in the party for verification.