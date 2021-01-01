UML leaders sit in at Speaker's office demanding notice about expulsion of 14 lawmakers

A few CPN-UML lawmakers have staged a sit-in at Speaker Agni Sapkota's office demanding notice of expulsion of 14 House of Representatives (HoR) members from the Khanal-Nepal faction be immediately issued.

Lawmakers including Khaga Raj Adhikari, Mahesh Basnet and others staged a sit-in in front of the speaker's office in Singha Durbar on Friday. Speaker Sakpota, meanwhile, will not go to the office today.

Basnet said Speaker Sapkota talked with Subash Nembang and assured that he will resolve the issue as soon as possible. "My attention has been seriously drawn to the issue. But I cannot come to the office today. I will resolve the issue as soon as possible," Basnet quoted Speaker Sapkota as telling Nembang.

The act related to political parties does not allow speaker to stop the process for more than 15 days.

UML had expelled 14 HoR members including Madhav Kumar Nepal on Tuesday accusing them of trying to split the party. The Khanal-Nepal faction subsequently applied for registration of a new party the next day with the Election Commission.

The lawmakers expelled from the House include Nepal, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Mukunda Neupane, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhary, Nira Devi Jairu, Pushpa Kumari Karna, Sarala Yadav, Kalila Khatun, Birodh Khatiwada, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Bhawani Khapung and Met Mani Chaudhary.