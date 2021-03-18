5 petitions against ordinance making splitting of parties easier

Five separate petitions have been submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) against the ordinance issued by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday making splitting of parties easier.

Advocates Arjun Kumar Aryal, Shakuntala Bhusal, Nivesh Lamsal, Anupa Aryal, Pravesh KC, Srikant Baral and others have reached the Apex Court on Thursday against the ordinance.

"Five petitions against the ordinance have arrived. They are under registration process. We will wait until four in the afternoon for other petitions if any to register them together," SC Spokesperson Baburam Dahal told Setopati.

Advocate KC among the petitioners has demanded the decision to amend the legal provision about splitting parties through the ordinance be revoked pointing that serious legislations like that about splitting parties should not be brought through an ordinance evading the House.

The ordinance issued on Wednesday allows split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The current act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

The ordinance also made another amendment in the act about political parties removing the provision requiring at least three percent of votes through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system to be recognized as a national party.

The act earlier required a party to get at least three percent of votes in the PR system, and win at least one seat in the first past the post electoral system (FPTP) to become a national party.