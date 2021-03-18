UML to put pressure on Speaker Sapkota for prompt expulsion of 14 lawmakers

CPN-UML will put pressure on Speaker Agni Sapkota to immediately initiate the process of expelling 14 House of Representatives (HoR) members from the Khanal-Nepal faction including Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal from the House.

A team led by UML Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai will meet Speaker Sapkota and put pressure on him for not moving the process forward despite the party recommending expulsion of the lawmakers on Tuesday. The act related to political parties does not allow speaker to stop the process for more than 15 days.

The 14 lawmakers, meanwhile, reached the Federal Parliament Secretariat on Wednesday with an application demanding to stop the process claiming it is unconstitutional and illegal.

The lawmakers including Nepal submitted the written application claiming that the expulsion is illegal and against the party statute and requested the secretariat to not initiate the process, issue notice about their expulsion and inform the Election Commission about that.

The leaders then reached the Election Commission and submitted application to register CPN-UML (Socialist)

The lawmakers to be expelled from the House include Nepal, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Mukunda Neupane, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhary, Nira Devi Jairu, Pushpa Kumari Karna, Sarala Yadav, Kalila Khatun, Birodh Khatiwada, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Bhawani Khapung and Met Mani Chaudhary.