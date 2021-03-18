Ashta Laxmi Shakya appointed Bagmati CM

Ashta Laxmi Shakya has been appointed chief minister (CM) of Bagmati.

Shakya has been sworn in as CM Wednesday night. She has appointed two ministers immediately after being sworn in as CM.

Shakya, who has long been close to Senior Leader of UML Madhav Kumar Nepal, has become CM with blessings of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli hours after the Khanal-Nepal faction registered CPN-UML (Socialist) at the Election Commission.

Dor Mani Paudel, from the Oli faction, resigned as UML parliamentary party leader earlier on Wednesday and Shakya was elected the new parliamentary party leader.

.