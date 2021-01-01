Both new parties to become national parties as ordinance removes provision requiring 3% of PR votes

Both the parties that have applied for registration at the Election Commission on Wednesday will be recognized as national parties.

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML applied for registration of CPN-UML (Socialist) and the Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) for registration of JSP (Democratic) just hours after President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued the ordinance about political parties Wednesday.

The ordinance allows split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party making registration of both the new parties possible. The act about political parties earlier required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

The Sher Bahadur Deuba government also made another amendment through the ordinance removing the provision requiring at least three percent of votes through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system to be recognized as a national party to ensure that the new parties also get recognition as national parties.

The act earlier required a party to get at least three percent of votes in the PR system, and win at least one seat in the first past the post electoral system (FPTP) to become a national party.