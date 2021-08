Ashta Laxmi Shakya elected UML parliamentary party leader of Bagmati, to become CM

Ashta Laxmi Shakya has been elected CPN-UML parliamentary party leader of Bagmati after Chief Minister (CM) Dor Mani Paudel resigned as parliamentary party leader on Wednesday.

"She has just been elected parliamentary party leader," UML lawmaker Rachana Khadka told Setopati.

Shakya, who has long been close to Senior Leader of UML Madhav Kumar Nepal, will now become CM of Bagmati even as the Khanal-Nepal faction is preparing to register a new party.