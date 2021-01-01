Ordinance about splitting parties may be issued today itself

President Bidya Devi Bhandari may issue the ordinance about splitting parties Wednesday.

The ordinance will allow split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party.The act about political parties requires support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

The ordinance is being brought as the Khanal-Nepal faction cannot muster support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split CPN-UML. The government abruptly ended the House session on Monday to bring the ordinance.

The ordinance has been widely condemned with some leaders in the ruling coalition also publicly slamming it. UML has warned of retaliation if it is issued.

The ordinance was presented to President Bhandari Tuesday itself but could not be issued due to her busy schedule, according to a Shital Niwas source. The source added that President Bhandari may even consult experts to discuss whether to issue it or not.

But it will be morally difficult for her to not issue the ordinance even on advice of the experts having promptly issued similar ordinance that the then KP Sharma Oli government brought twice last year without even consulting the experts.

President's Communication Expert Tika Dhakal told Setopati that the ordinance will be issued through normal process. "It is constitutional duty of president to issue ordinances sent by the government. It will accordingly go in normal process. There is likelihood of it being issued today itself."