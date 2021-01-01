Govt brings ordinance allowing split of party with support of 20% central members or lawmakers

The government has brought an ordinance about splitting parties after ending the House session on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting Tuesday has decided to bring the ordinance and send it to the President's Office for endorsement.

A minister confirmed with Setopati that the ordinance will allow split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party.

The act about political parties requires support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari will have to issue the ordinance for it to come into effect.

The ordinance is being brought as the Khanal-Nepal faction cannot muster support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split UML. The government abruptly ended the House session on Monday to bring the ordinance.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli issued a statement Monday night accusing the government of trying to split the party.

UML has also decided to oppose the ordinance holding standing committee meeting at Chaysal on Tuesday anticipating the ordinance.

Oli ironically had twice brought an ordinance to make splitting parties easier when he was prime minister—first to engineer split in the then Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and then to split the then CPN if needed when he was in minority in the ruling party.

The Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samjwadi Party (JSP) that currently does not have the necessary numbers to split JSP following official recognition of the Yadav-Bhattarai faction will also find it easier to split JSP if it wishes so.