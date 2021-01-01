UML to oppose ordinance govt is about to bring to make splitting parties easier

CPN-UML has decided to oppose the ordinance the government is about to bring to make splitting parties easier.

"The government is bringing an ordinance. this is very wrong. A game against the Constitution. The game that invites instability by splitting other parties," UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali said after the party's standing committee meeting at Chaysal on Tuesday. "Abruptly ending the House session is against its commitment toward the House. This has been a wrong deed."

He claimed that the government has already brought the ordinance allowing splitting of parties with support of just 20 percent of central committee or parliamentary party. "The Cabinet meeting today has already brought the ordinance in a way to allow splitting of parties with support of just 20 percent as per the information I have received. The Cabinet has already taken decision as I have been informed."

The act about political parties requires support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.