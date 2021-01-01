Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP meets PM Deuba

The Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samjwadi Party (JSP) has met Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday.

JSP leader Sharat Singh Bhandari told Setopati that the party leaders discussed implementation of the agreements with the previous government during the meeting with PM Deuba at Baluwatar. He added that the leaders called for implementation of their demands pointing that they supported the Deuba government during the floor test.

When asked if the faction also called for bringing an ordinance about splitting parties Bhandari said, "We have not talked about that."

The government is set to bring an ordinance about splitting parties after ending the House session on Monday to make it easier for the Khanal-Nepal faction to split CPN-UML.

The Thakur-Mahato faction that currently does not have the necessary numbers to split JSP following official recognition of the Yadav-Bhattarai faction can also get to split JSP if the ordinance is brought.