Govt to bring ordinance to 'split UML'

The government is set to bring an ordinance about splitting parties by tomorrow after ending the House session on Monday.

A top leader of the ruling coalition confirmed with Setopati that such ordinance will be brought Tuesday itself or Wednesday.

The ordinance to be brought by the Sher Bahadur Deuba government will include a provision allowing split of a party with support of just 25 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party.

The act about political parties requires support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

The ordinance is being brought as the Khanal-Nepal faction cannot muster support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split CPN-UML.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has already anticipated the ordinance and issued a statement Monday night accusing the government of trying to split the party.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari ended the House session effective from Monday midnight on recommendation of the Cabinet.

Issuing a statement Monday night Oli accused the government of trying to bring an ordinance to make it easier for split of UML by abruptly ending the House session against its previously declared commitments.

"There is conspiracy to split UML by bringing an ordinance about splitting parties by abruptly ending the ongoing House of Representatives session against its previously declared commitments," the statement accused.

He has stressed that UML will not tolerate any conspiracy to split the party or parliamentary party and appealed with all the party leaders and cadres to stand against such efforts with determination.

Oli ironically had twice brought an ordinance to make splitting parties easier when he was prime minister—first to engineer split in the then Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and then to split the then CPN if needed when he was in minority in the ruling party.