Next hearing in House dissolution case on July 12

The next hearing in the case of House dissolution has been scheduled for next Monday.

Lawyers of petitioner and defendants, and the Amicus Curiae all completed pleading on Monday. Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher said during the hearing that the next hearing has been scheduled for July 12.

Senior advocates Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Harihar Dahal, Shambhu Thapa and Badri Bahadur Karki made counter arguments on behalf of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday.

The Amicus Curiae of four then advised the constitutional bench on the case.

The constitutional bench can issue verdict next Monday as all the processes in the acse have been completed.