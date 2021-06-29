NHRC seeks explanation from Minister Shrestha in Rupa Sunar incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought explanation from Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha in the Rupa Sunar incident.

NHRC Commissioner Surya Dhungel told Setopati that the national human rights body called Minister Shrestha to its premises to seek explanation on Tuesday. "It was necessary to interrogate as the issue of him seeking release of the accused in the Rupa Sunar incident is related to human rights," Dhungel stated.

He added that the NHRC is closely watching the Rupa Sunar incident. "That is an incident related to social discrimination. The way the minister entered with a official vehicle with flag after legal and judicial process had started is against the rule of law and human rights. We summoned him to understand what his views are," he elaborated.

"He felt he committed a mistake. He felt what shouldn't have happened on the issue of rule of law happened," he added.

The NHRC is preparing to issue a statement on the issue.

Another commissioner requesting anonymity, however, claimed that Minister Shrestha did not explicitly apologize for his act. "He just acted as if he felt he committed a mistake."

Minister Shrestha had reached the Metropolitan Police Circle Singha Durbar last Wednesday for release of the landlord who refused to lease a room to Rupa Sunar due to her caste.

The police released the woman from Babar Mahal, Kathmandu with Pradhan surname after the District Government Attorney Office pointed at inadequate investigation and instructed the police to do further investigation.

Minister Shrestha took the landlord to her home on his government vehicle with flag after her release.

The issue of a federal minister dropping a person accused of ethnic discrimination to her home was widely condemned.

The police had arrested the landlord on June 20 and submitted the investigation file to the District Government Attorney Office after interrogating the woman while in custody. The District Government Attorney Office did not take the case to the court citing lack of evidence to implicate the landlord.

Sunar, who lives with her mother, had hunted for a room at Babar Mahal on June 15. The 24-year-old presenter of 'Ukali Orali' program on Image Television liked the room that her friend showed. The landlord, Sunar claims, had first agreed to lease the room and the rent was finalized.

The dalit girl had said she is a daughter of kaami (black/goldsmith) when asked about her ethnicity by the landlord. She claims that the landlord refused to lease the room after finding out that she is a dalit.

She lodged police complaint against the landlord accusing her of ethnic discrimination on June 17. The police lodged ethnic discrimination and untouchability case against the landlord. The offense carries jail term of three months to three years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000.