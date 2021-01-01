The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order instructing the government to not implement the ordinance about citizenship certificate issued by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The constitutional bench hearing the petitions filed by senior advocate Borna Bahadur Karki and others has stated that there seems to be no relevance for immediate implementation of the ordinance issued by President Bhandari on May 23 and ordered the government to not implement the ordinance until the case is resolved.

The constitutional bench formed on the basis of seniority and including Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana, and Justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwore Khatiwada and Ananda Mohan Bhattarai has also called issue of the ordinance a day after House dissolution uneasy.

It has commented that allowing such practices as regular would infringe the constitutionally vested rights of the parliament and its jurisdiction, and would inappropriately affect use of the constitutional provisions kept in accordance to the doctrine of separation of powers.