Oli offers eight ministers, two state ministers to Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has again urged the Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to join his government.

PM Oli has urged the faction to join the government soon during the meeting of top CPN-UML leaders and the faction at Baluwatar on Monday.

"He has asked us to join with eight ministers and two state ministers. We have said we will give decision after discussing in the party as many of our demands have been met," JSP leader Laxman Lal Karna told Setopati. "We have agreed in principle to join the government. Which ministries we will get and who will lead the party in the government have yet to be decided."

He pointed that while the party can take decision on the person to lead it in the government the ministries JSP will get will have to be decided after discussion with Oli.

PM Oli, Deputy PM Ishwar Pokharel, Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Deputy Parliamentary Party Leader of UML Subash Chandra Nembang and PM's Chief Political Advisor Bishnu Rimal represented the ruling party in the meeting while JSP was represented by Chairman Mahantha Thakur, Rajendra Mahato, Sharat Singh Bhandari, Sarbendra Nath Shukla and Karna.

The internal dispute in JSP has escalated after the Thakur-Mahato faction decided to support Oli for the post of PM. The faction and the other faction of Chairman Upendra Yadav and Baburam Bhattarai, that has comfortable majority in the party's executive committee, have resorted to seeking explanation from one another.

The Thakur-Mahato faction, however, has majority in the parliamentary party.