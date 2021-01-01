Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP welcomes House dissolution

The Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has welcomed House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli Friday midnight.

"There were signs of instability, anarchy in CPN-UML and JSP. PM did not have alternative to House dissolution in such situation," leader of the faction Sarbendra Nath Shukla told Setopati Saturday. "Everyone should now help in election as the PM has acted in accordance to the Constitution."

He also claimed that President Bidya Devi Bhandari has discretionary powers to determine whether the government can be formed in accordance to Article 76(5) of the Cosntitution or not, and added that PM Oli had no other alternative after that.

He revealed that the faction is positive about joining the government as it is gradually fulfilling the demands.