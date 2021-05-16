Voting for National Assembly by-election starts

Voting has started to elect a vacant National Assembly (NA) member in Bagmati in the by-election. The Election Commission says voting will take place from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm.

A total of 348 voters including 110 province assembly members of Bagmati and 238 chairs and vice-chairs of rural municipalities and mayors and deputy mayors of municipalities under the Bagmati province are eligible to cast their votes in the by-election.

The weightage of a vote of province assembly member is 48 while it is 18 in case of the chairs/mayors and vice-chairs/deputy mayors.

Voting will take place at polling center kept in Bhutandevi higher secondary school in Hetauda sub-metropolis-4.

Arrangement has been made for separate voting for province assembly members, people’s representatives of local level and coronavirus infected voters. One can cast their vote by showing the voter ID card issued earlier in different elections, citizenship certificate or national ID card.

CPN-UML has fielded Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa while other political parties have jointly supported the candidacy of Khim Lal Devkota. Likewise, Krishna Bahadur Tamang has filed nominations on behalf of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party.

The EC is scheduled to announce result Thursday itself.