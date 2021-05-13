Oli invites JSP to join government, Thakur-Mahato faction says no for now

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has proposed Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to join his government.

Oli has put the proposal to join the government to JSP Chairman Mahantha Thakur and senior leader Rajendra Mahato who proved crucial to get him reappointed PM on Thursday.

He, however, has not discussed the matter with another JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav and Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai who wanted to oust Oli from power and form a majority government in alliance with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center).

Executive member of the Thakur-Mahato faction Chanda Chaudhary told Setopati that the faction will not join the government despite the proposal until their demands are addressed. "Our main objective is getting our agendas of the draft committee for Constitution amendment and release of leaders and cadres addressed," she stated. "We will join the government a month and a half or so later if we do. Our demands should be in process of being met by then. We won't join the government otherwise."

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, who had failed the floor test on Monday, was reappointed prime minister (PM) Thursday night in capacity of the leader of the largest party in the House as per Article 76(3) of the Constitution after parties did not stake claims for majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution within the nine Thursday night deadline President Bidya Devi Bhandari had given.

Nepali Congress (NC), and Maoist Center could not stake claims for majority government as Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) remained divided on the issue while the lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML did not resign en masse to lower the strength of the House to ensure that the majority government could be formed even without support of the Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP.