Deuba, Dahal talk for 20 minutes

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter's residence in Budhanilkantha Thursday afternoon.

The two leaders talked for around 20 minutes about recent political developments. They discussed about whether to stake claims for majority government or not, according to a source, but what the two leaders decided has yet to be known.

NC office-bearers, meanwhile, will arrive at the Deuba residence shortly for the party's meeting to decide on the issue.

The deadline given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to form majority government expires at nine Thursday night.