Oli concentrates all party powers in him

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has concentrated all the party powers in him.

Oli held standing committee meeting of his faction at Baluwatar Thursday morning and has concentrated all powers to take decision in the matters of party and national politics. "The rights to take necessary decisions inside the party and the context of recent developments in national politics have been conferred on comrade KP Sharma Oli," the third point of the four-point decision taken by the standing committee Thursday states.

Oli has been taking unilateral decisions in UML after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 reinstating the two parties to the sate they were on the day of unification.

He held a central committee meeting of his faction on March 12 and inducted new central committee members and illegally amended party statute. He then dissolved all party committees keeping only the post of central chairman and general secretary, and replaced those committees with general convention organizing committees.

He later formed the standing committee excluding all leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction. He had been bringing his agenda to the party meetings and getting it passed without deliberation in all meetings since March 12.

The decision taken Thursday means that he need not even call party meetings to take any decision.