Thakur, Mahato meet Deuba

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur and senior leader Rajendra Mahato have reached Budhanilkantha to meet Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba Thursday morning.

The JSP leaders are holding discussion with Deuba since around 11:30 in the morning, according to a source. Mahato reached the Deuba residence first and Thakur arrived a little later.

The two leaders, who have stopped formation of the next government with alliance of NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and JSP, have met Deuba as the deadline given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to form majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution expires at nine Thursday night.