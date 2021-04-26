China to provide additional aid worth five million Yuan to fight pandemic in Nepal

China will provide medical aid and appliances worth five million Chinese Yuan to Nepal.

Chinese Minster for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi made the announcement of additional grant to Nepal during a virtual conference of foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali addressing the conference said the enhanced regional and international assistance was inevitable in its efforts to effectively respond to the coronavirus pandemic as well as to keep good health of the people. He underlined the need for enhanced level of regional and international cooperation toward revitalizing and recovery of the COVID-19 battered economy.

Ministers attending the conference had agreed to enhance support and cooperation at practical level to fight against COVID-19, protect the lives and employment of the people and revitalize economy, the ministry added.