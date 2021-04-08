Khanal-Nepal faction of UML at SC with petition against Oli

The Khanal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN-UML has reached the Supreme Court against Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

UML leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal and Ghanashyam Bhusal have reached the Apex Court on Wednesday claiming that Oli's decision to dissolve the central committee to form organizing committee for general convention and take action against them is against the party statute and laws of the land.

Joint Spokesperson of the SC Devendra Dhakal told Setoapti that the petition has been submitted but has yet to be registered. "They have come with the writ petition but it has not been registered. It is still being studied to decide whether it can be registered or not," Dhakal stated.

"We demand revocation of the so-called decision of March 12, intra-party instruction given on the basis of that decision, the action taken and to be taken against us, amendment of party statute, division of responsibilities, order related to removing obstacles as they are illegal, ill-intentioned, and against the Constitution of Nepal and the act related to political parties right from the beginning," the petition states. "We demand a mandamus ordering that the central committee elected by the ninth general convention in accordance to the UML statute be allowed to function as previously."

The petition also demands certiorari order to block the action to be taken against 27 leaders including the petitioners. It also points that they strongly suspect that Oli can expel them from the party and has sought to stop that.

Oli on Tuesday sent letters to 27 leaders giving them three days to explain why they should not be expelled from the federal parliament. They have also been warned that they can be punished any time for acting against the party and what the party claims is a popular government.

The leaders who have been asked to furnish explanation include Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhari, Pabitra Niroula, Jhapat Rawal, Yagya Raj Sunuwar, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Bhawani Khapung, Birodh Khatiwada, Som Prasad Pandey, Narayan Khatiwada, Ganesh Pahari, Jaya Kumar Rai, Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Yogesh Bhattarai, Hira Chandra KC, Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Nira Devi Jairu, Ram Kuamri Jhakri and Mukunda Neupane.

Oli had earlier suspended a few leaders including Nepal from the party for six months.