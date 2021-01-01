No-confidence motion registered against Gandaki CM, Nepali proposed as next CM

No-confidence motion has been registered against Gandaki Chief Minister (CM) Prithvi Subba Gurung on Thursday.

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) have registered the motion at the provincial parliament secretariat.

Maoist Center handed over the letter about withdrawal of the party's support for the Gurung government to assembly speaker just 10 minutes before the motion was registered.

NC parliamentary party leader Krishna Chandra Nepali registered the motion signed by 28 lawmakers that proposes him as the next CM.

Rashtriya Janamorcha has not signed on the motion but Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC has already confirmed with Setopati that the party will vote in support of the motion.

CM Gurung has already ended provincial assembly session preempting the no-confidence motion. Governor Amik Sherchan ended the assembly session effective from Wednesday midnight on recommendation of the provincial government.

UML has 27 lawmakers in the 59-strong provincial assembly. NC has 15 seats, Maoist Center 12, and Janamorcha and JSP two each in the province, and they together can muster majority in the assembly.